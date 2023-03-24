European stocks fell for a second straight session on Friday, with banks coming under selling pressure once again on a Bloomberg report that Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group AG are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department probe for potentially helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Decline On Slowdown Fears - March 24, 2023
- FTSE 100 Falls Led By Banks And Miners - March 24, 2023
- CAC 40 Tumbles With Banks Under Pressure - March 24, 2023