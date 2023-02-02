European stocks closed higher on Thursday with investors digesting the monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE), and reacting to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, and Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s comments.
