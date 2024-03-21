European stocks closed higher on Thursday, with several markets rising to fresh record highs, as investors cheered dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, and a surprise interest rate cut by Swiss National Bank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note After SNB Rate Cut Announcement - March 21, 2024
- European Stocks Close On Buoyant Note On Dovish Signals From Central Banks - March 21, 2024
- European Shares Climb With Central Bank Meetings In Focus - March 21, 2024