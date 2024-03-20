European stocks closed on mixed note on Wednesday, with investors reacting to data showing a sharp drop in UK inflation, and awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later today, and the Bank of England’s policy announcement due on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher Ahead Of SNB Policy Decision - March 20, 2024
- European Stocks Close On Mixed Note As Investors Digest Data, Await Fed Policy - March 20, 2024
- European Shares Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed, BOE Rate Decisions - March 20, 2024