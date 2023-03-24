European stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by heavy selling in the banking sector after reports that Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department probe for potentially helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.
