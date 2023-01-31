U.K. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the British economy will shrink by 0.6 percent in 2023, rather than grow slightly as previously predicted, reflecting high energy prices and factors such as high inflation.
