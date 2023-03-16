A decade after its eye-grabbing debut, Google Glass is officially dead. The augmented reality headset, introduced in 2013 only to be canceled in 2015 and then resuscitated in an enterprise edition in 2017, has reached its end. Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google announced on its Glass page that it stopped selling the enterprise edition and will end customer support in September. Despite its considerable hype, Glass never caught on with consumers because of its dorky look and concerns over personal privacy.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

