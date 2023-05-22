Guardant Health Inc. GH shares fell in the extended session Monday after the cancer testing company announced a secondary offering of its stock. Guardant shares rose as much as 8% after hours, following a 2.5% rise to close the regular session at $30.80. The company said it plans to sell $250 million in shares with a 30-day option for an additional $37.5 million to cover overallotments. Underwriters include JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, TD Cowen, and SVB Securities. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

