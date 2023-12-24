“I will now be spending most of the day alone, and I will be left scrambling for a more expensive dinner reservation.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘I’m cursed’: My friend canceled Christmas lunch — now we’re on the hook for a 50% restaurant deposit. He expects us to split it. Is that fair? - December 24, 2023
- These mutual fund and ETF investing tips put your portfolio in a giving spirit - December 23, 2023
- I’m looking for a place that has year-round mild, sunny weather and is near or on the water, and my budget is $125,000 — where should I retire? - December 23, 2023