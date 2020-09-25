J&J: most Phase 1/2a participants in COVID-19 vaccine developed neutralizing antibodies

Breaking News
Shares of Johnson & Johnson were up 0.1% in trading on Friday after data from the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was published as a preprint. A preprint is not a peer-reviewed study, long considered the gold standard in medical research; however, some drugmakers developing vaccines and treatments are publishing clinical-trial findings on preprint servers during the coronavirus pandemic. The study evaluated a one-dose and two-dose regimen in two cohorts of participants: healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 years old and those between the ages of 65 and 75 years old. Interim results reported by J&J in the preprint indicate that 99% of the adult participants who received the vaccine developed neutralizing antibody titers, and all of the 65-and-older participants did, as well. Both groups had binding and neutralizing antibody levels that were in “the same range” as people who have recovered from COVID-19 infections. “Based on similar immunogenicity of both dose levels, we have selected the lower dose for further clinical evaluation,” the researchers said. Earlier this week J&J had announced that it had initiated a Phase 3 trial in the U.S. utilizing a single dose. J&J’s stock is 0.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 0.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

