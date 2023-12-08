Gold futures head lower, with better-than-expected U.S. jobs data fueling strength in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, dulling investor interest in gold and setting prices on track for their first weekly loss in a month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Solid job growth, sharp wage gains sends Treasury yields up by the most in months - December 8, 2023
- : Honeywell to buy security unit of Carrier for $4.95 billion - December 8, 2023
- : Paramount’s stock soars 13% on a report that David Ellison and RedBird are eying the company - December 8, 2023