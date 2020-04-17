The Tell: Fed’s foray into buying junk-rated corporate debt won’t stop wave of defaults that could reach 21%, analysts warn

Defaults already are climbing as speculative-grade (junk-rated) companies buckle under their debts, even as the Federal Reserve aims a near $750 billion fire hose on the corporate debt markets during the pandemic.
