Orange, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Orange County Register has named META Dynamic Inc. as one of its top workplaces for 2024. Based on employee-feedback results captured by the Energage Workplace Survey, the Top Workplaces research-backed program has defined employer excellence for over 18 years.

META Dynamic Inc. provides image-guided surgical navigation clinical support and solutions with its Outsourced Surgical Services™ (OSS) program combined with the CBYON Eclipse surgical navigation system. With over 50,000 successfully supported procedures, META’s impressive achievements are attributed to its overarching mission to deliver the highest level of professionalism and exceed client expectations in the field of surgical navigation. The company is consistently lauded for its outstanding service—with a focus on flexible support for all hospital-owned navigation systems, regardless of the manufacturer— and its staff of over 70 clinical specialists, each with extensive experience in ENT, cranial, and spine navigation, providing 24/7/365 support for image-guided surgical procedures.



“To receive this recognition, wholly driven by our employees, is an honor,” commented Evan Pfleider, President of META. “Everyone at META is passionate about delivering excellence in everything we do. And with our best-in-class team, it shows.”

ABOUT THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER TOP WORKPLACES PROGRAM

As the nation’s leading employer recognition program, Top Workplaces provides science-based insights to bring real results, massive benchmarks to give reliable content, trusted surveys to equip companies with actionable culture assignments, and employee anonymity to encourage employees to share. The program helps organizations of all sizes create work experiences that unlock potential and inspire performance.

ABOUT META DYNAMIC INC.

META Dynamic Inc. (META) was founded in 2002 with a mission to become the foremost authority in surgical navigation, delivering superior, consistent, and reliable image-guided surgical support. META is the only company offering surgical support and navigation solutions with its Outsourced Surgical Services™ (OSS) program and CBYON Eclipse navigation system. The META team has extensive experience in cranial, spine, and ENT image-guided surgery procedures on all leading surgical navigation platforms and offers clinical support 24/7/365. With a dedicated and experienced staff of over 70 clinical specialists, META can easily support nighttime, weekend, and unscheduled or emergency cases.

CONTACT: Brian Moore META Dynamic, Inc. 714-577-8450 Brian@metadynamicinc.com