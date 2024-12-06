There’s No Fear of Empty Shelves During Peak Shopping Season, with New, Affordable Innovations from L.O.L. Surprise!™, MGA’s Miniverse™, Rainbow High™, and Yummiland™

MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, announced today its advance release of 2025 toys, now available on shelves, making last-minute holiday shopping more accessible and exciting to meet the demand. The new toys are from brands already growing in popularity earlier this fall, such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, MGA’s Miniverse™, Rainbow High™, and Yummiland™, adding to the growing holiday hype of families with young kids.

According to Retail Dive, just last year, more than half of consumers (56%) left most of their shopping for December. Will 2024 fare the same?

“We’re thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of new toys and products just when shoppers need them most,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “Along with the magic and joy that the holidays bring, there is often an unavoidable sense of stress when it comes to gift giving. Concerns around affordability, lead time, and availability tend to grow the closer we get to Christmas. So MGA is proud to announce its newest innovative collections that provide a solution, ease that holiday gifting stress, and add to the whimsical excitement of the winter season.”

The following lines are launching beginning the first week of December at all major retailers across the U.S. In addition to the new collections, MGA is offering more than 625 toys priced at just $10 or less, ensuring the power of play and holiday joy remain accessible to all.

L.O.L. Surprise!: The Best Gift for Girls in Sports L.O.L. Surprise! All-Star Sports™ Vault Collection Tots : This line is a collection of fan-favorite L.O.L. Surprise! tots from the most popular and recognizable All-Star Sports series. There are 12 tots to collect from past lines including Cheer dolls, Soccer dolls, Baseball dolls, Football dolls, Basketball dolls, and Tennis dolls, all available now with an MSRP of $9.99. L.O.L. Surprise!™ Holiday Surprise!™ Tots: These are Holiday dolls like you’ve never seen before with even more surprising and outrageous features! Discover what’s inside as you unbox surprises and mix and match accessories that come in a special, re-usable holiday ornament ball. There are two limited edition dolls to collect – Tinsel and Dreamin’ B.B. – that come with an outfit, costume accessory, shoes, and a secret message sticker. The limited edition holiday dolls are available now for $9.99.

MGA’s Miniverse: The Perfect Gift for the Crafter, Baker, or Makeup Lover MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini Makeup™: Make your very own mini makeup collection with real working makeup products, from lip stains to eyeshadows to nail polishes! This miniature makeup line is perfect for novelty crafting and real beauty touch-ups, available now for $9.99. MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini From Scratch™: Create your own mini dessert and baked good replicas “from scratch” with this new line that brings DIY collectability to the next level. Each ball comes with realistic mini baking “ingredients” and accessories to mix, layer, and build your sweet mini treat. This miniature baking line is available now for $9.99. MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini Cafe™ Series 4 : The ultra-popular Make It Mini Cafe line is back with its fourth iteration, offering a new set of miniature food items to build and decorate, from Halo-Halo, to Tanghulu, to a Bacon-Wrapped Hotdog. Follow the recipe card to make your mini creation and set with sunlight or a 365nm UV light to harden, perfect for display and collecting. This miniature Cafe line is available now for just $6.99.

Rainbow High: The Best Gifts to Inspire Creative Confidence Rainbow High™ Creative Crystals™ : Inspire kids to be creative with this new design focused fashion doll. The easy-to-use create it kit comes with everything you need to make five crystal accessories. Make a purse, earrings, sunglasses, headband for your doll and a ring for you. It’s so easy. Just pour the resin, pop the mold, snap the accessory, play with the doll and accessories you just made, and wear the crystal ring. Available now and retails for $24.99.

Yummiland: The Top Toy for Lip Gloss Lovers Yummiland™ Lip Gloss Doll Series 2 : Yummiland has seven new Yummi characters that have joined to protect their incredible, edible city with their lip gloss superpowers. Each doll comes with a kit to make a special lip gloss, which includes a base, color, and scent. This collection includes two mystery chase characters with surprise flavors! The new dolls are currently available at Amazon and will be available at Target starting December 15 and retail for $9.99.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

