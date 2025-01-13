Monitaur to offer AAIS Members scalable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance tailored to their unique business needs.

Lisle, IL, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Monitaur to the AAIS Partner Program.

“We are thrilled to join the AAIS Partner Program. This collaboration ensures that AAIS and its Members have access to the robust governance solutions they need to comply with insurance regulations while optimizing their AI investments,” said Anthony Habayeb, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Monitaur. “We’re committed to driving innovation and excellence while helping insurers navigate the complexities of AI risks.”

Since 2019, Monitaur has committed to being an AI Governance partner across the insurance ecosystem. Its solution helps carriers build and scale governance frameworks that improves business outcomes while aligning with key standards and regulations, including NIST, ASOP, and the NAIC AI Bulletin – now adopted in 25 states nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome Monitaur to our AAIS Partner Program, providing our Members with expertise and solutions that deliver responsible and trustworthy AI for the insurance industry,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Through their customers and regulatory interactions, Monitaur has clearly demonstrated their commitment to being the best AI Governance solution for our industry. We look forward to seeing how our Members leverage Monitaur to establish an approach to AI Governance that fuels innovation and achieves regulatory expectations.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like Monitaur can help innovate your business, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@aaisonline.com.

About Monitaur

Monitaur is the premier AI Governance solution for the insurance industry, helping companies use AI that businesses, regulators, and consumers can trust. The company delivers software and expertise to help insurers and their partners define, manage, and automate fundamental best practices throughout the modeling project lifecycle. With Monitaur, companies can accelerate innovation with clarity and confidence, ensuring transparency, performance, fairness, safety, and compliance across AI systems. Find out more at monitaur.ai.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.

CONTACT: Wen Tilghman American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) went@aaisonline.com Susan Peich Monitaur s.peich@monitaur.ai