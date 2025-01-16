KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

MPS will report its results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Along with the earnings announcement, MPS will provide written commentary on its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

MPS will host a question-and-answer conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webcast, which can be accessed at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/96816578886. The Zoom webcast can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (669) 444-9171; the webcast ID is 96816578886.

A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at www.monolithicpower.com two hours after the live event has concluded.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life and create a sustainable future. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

