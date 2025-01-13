The myocardial infarction market is driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in diagnostics and treatments. Key factors include an aging population, lifestyle-related risks like obesity and diabetes, and rising hypertension cases. Innovations in drugs and minimally invasive procedures, along with improved healthcare infrastructure, are enhancing patient outcomes. These trends underscore the market’s significant growth potential.

The myocardial infarction market is driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in diagnostics and treatments. Key factors include an aging population, lifestyle-related risks like obesity and diabetes, and rising hypertension cases. Innovations in drugs and minimally invasive procedures, along with improved healthcare infrastructure, are enhancing patient outcomes. These trends underscore the market’s significant growth potential.

DelveInsight’s ‘Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Insight 2025‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline myocardial infarction therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the myocardial infarction pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s myocardial infarction pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline myocardial infarction drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline myocardial infarction drugs. Key myocardial infarction companies such as Kancera, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, Translational Sciences, RION, Mesoblast, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Celecor Therapeutics, ResoTher Pharma, BioCardia, TRPHARM, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others are evaluating new myocardial infarction drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new myocardial infarction drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline myocardial infarction therapies such as KAND567, TWB201, TS 23, Purified exosome product, MPC-25-IC, FDY-5301, Selatogrel, Zalunfiban, RTP026, CardiALLO cell therapy, Goflikicept, BI765845, and others are under different phases of myocardial infarction clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of myocardial infarction clinical trials. In July 2024, CellProthera announced the commencement of the ‘PERFECT’ study, a long-term follow-up observational study of the patients involved in the recent Phase I/IIb EXCELLENT trial , following success with patients having received ProtheraCytes after severe heart attack (acute myocardial infarction) in the initial trial.

announced the commencement of the ‘PERFECT’ study, a long-term follow-up observational study of the patients involved in the recent , following success with patients having received ProtheraCytes after severe heart attack (acute myocardial infarction) in the initial trial. In June 2024, Faraday Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of enrollment in its ongoing pivotal Phase III Iocyte AMI-3 trial of FDY-5301 .

announced the completion of enrollment in its ongoing pivotal Iocyte AMI-3 trial of . In February 2024, Viatris announced they had entered into agreements for a significant global research and development collaboration under which Viatris would receive exclusive global development and commercialization rights to two Phase III assets, as well as the potential to add additional innovative assets in the future. The collaboration includes selatogrel , a potential life-saving self-administered medicine for patients with a history of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack.

they had entered into for a significant global research and development collaboration under which Viatris would receive exclusive global development and commercialization rights to two Phase III assets, as well as the potential to add additional innovative assets in the future. The collaboration includes , a potential life-saving self-administered medicine for patients with a history of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack. In February 2024, Global Biotechnology announced top-line results from the Phase III AEGIS-II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) compared to placebo in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients following an acute myocardial infarction (AMI).

announced top-line results from the Phase III AEGIS-II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) compared to placebo in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients following an acute myocardial infarction (AMI). In January 2024, Faraday Pharmaceuticals announced its agreement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) amendment, enabling the company to expedite its planned Phase III study interim analysis.

The myocardial infarction pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage myocardial infarction drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the myocardial infarction clinical trial landscape.

Myocardial Infarction Overview

Myocardial infarction refers to the death of heart muscle tissue due to ischemia. The most common cause is coronary artery disease. Type 1 MI arises from the rupture of an unstable plaque, leading to coronary artery blockage. Type 2 MI occurs when there is an imbalance between oxygen supply and demand, such as during systemic hypotension or vasospasm. Clinically, myocardial infarction presents as acute coronary syndrome (ACS), a potentially life-threatening condition.

Myocardial infarction results from an imbalance between oxygen supply and demand. While significant atherosclerosis causing ≥75% narrowing of a coronary artery may not affect blood flow at rest, increased myocardial demand during activities like exercise or tachyarrhythmias can lead to ischemia and angina pectoris. In most cases, MI is caused by coronary atherosclerosis complicated by thrombosis. Plaque rupture is the primary trigger for thrombosis, exposing the necrotic core of the plaque to the bloodstream, which induces a strong clotting response. Although most patients with MI have obstructive coronary disease, plaque rupture, and ulceration can occasionally occur without a visible obstructive lesion. Rare conditions, such as coronary embolism from endocarditis, prosthetic valve thrombosis, coronary artery dissection, or autoimmune/infectious arthritis, can also lead to non-atherosclerotic MI.

Pathophysiologic factors contributing to oxygen imbalance play a key role in MI. Coronary vasospasm and endothelial dysfunction may restrict blood supply, even without significant blockages, while severe anemia can impair oxygen delivery to the heart. Conversely, conditions that elevate myocardial oxygen demand, such as thyrotoxicosis, aortic stenosis, or cocaine use, may trigger MI even with relatively minor reductions in supply.

Diagnosis is based on clinical symptoms, ECG changes, and elevated cardiac biomarkers. Definitive confirmation requires cardiac catheterization, which is both diagnostic and therapeutic. Patients suspected of ACS should undergo emergency revascularization. Treatment involves anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents, statins, and other supportive therapies. Secondary prevention includes dual antiplatelet therapy, beta-blockers and/or ACE inhibitors, statins, and addressing modifiable risk factors.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Myocardial Infarction Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Selatogrel Idorsia Pharmaceuticals III Purinoceptor P2Y12 antagonists Subcutaneous FDY-5301 Faraday Pharmaceuticals III Antioxidants Intravenous Zalunfiban Celecor Therapeutics II GPIIb-IIIa antagonists Subcutaneous BI765845 Boehringer Ingelheim II NA Intravenous RTP-026 ResoTher Pharma II Formyl peptide receptor modulators Intravenous

Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Assessment

The myocardial infarction pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging myocardial infarction therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors, Chemokine CXCL13 inhibitors, Antiplasmin inhibitors, Fibrinolytic agents, Cell replacements, Antioxidants, Purinoceptor P2Y12 antagonists, GPIIb-IIIa antagonists

: Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors, Chemokine CXCL13 inhibitors, Antiplasmin inhibitors, Fibrinolytic agents, Cell replacements, Antioxidants, Purinoceptor P2Y12 antagonists, GPIIb-IIIa antagonists Key Myocardial Infarction Companies : Kancera, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, Translational Sciences, RION, Mesoblast, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Celecor Therapeutics, ResoTher Pharma, BioCardia, TRPHARM, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

: Kancera, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, Translational Sciences, RION, Mesoblast, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Celecor Therapeutics, ResoTher Pharma, BioCardia, TRPHARM, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. Key Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Therapies: KAND567, TWB201, TS 23, Purified exosome product, MPC-25-IC, FDY-5301, Selatogrel, Zalunfiban, RTP026, CardiALLO cell therapy, Goflikicept, BI765845, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Myocardial Infarction Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Myocardial Infarction Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Myocardial Infarction Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

