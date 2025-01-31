Hiring of AAM Leader Signals Ohio’s Success in Fast-Growing Industry

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio has taken another step forward as a global leader in advanced air mobility (AAM) by announcing the hiring of Ted Angel as the Executive Director of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE) at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

NAAMCE—the nation’s only facility of its kind—supports the expanding work of manufacturers and operators of advanced air mobility vehicles, including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The $10 million facility opened in December 2023 with $6 million support from the U.S. Department of Defense – Defense Community Infrastructure Program, $2.9 million from JobsOhio Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP), and $1.1 million from the City of Springfield.

The hiring of Angel reflects Team Ohio’s commitment to advancing the burgeoning AAM industry and positioning the state as a leader and innovator. He has a long, storied career in aviation, aerospace, military and innovation. Angel most recently served as the Director of Projects and Business Development for Aerospace & Defense for the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC), part of the JobsOhio network of regional economic development partners.

“The world of AAM holds enormous promise in terms of economic opportunity and how people live their lives now and in the near future, and Ohio is primed to lead the way,” Angel said. “I am looking forward to helping Ohio chart the course for AAM and all the opportunities this rapidly expanding sector holds.”

Ohio’s AAM stakeholders include the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), JobsOhio and its network partners, NASA, the U.S. Air Force Research Lab and universities across the state. Click here to learn more about AAM in Ohio.

In his new role as NAAMCE’s Executive Director, Angel is responsible for the attraction, expansion, and retention of AAM partners, companies, and suppliers throughout Ohio. He will convene key AAM stakeholders across the state, including researchers, industry leaders, military personnel, and government officials, to foster collaborative efforts aligning with Ohio’s industry strategy. Ohio’s AAM leadership team is uniquely positioned to partner with public and private entities, leverage state and federal investment, accelerate research and development activities, and maximize the public benefits of AAM.

“Ohio is establishing an entirely new end-to-end supply chain for the Advanced Air Mobility industry, and we are at the forefront of integrating AAM aircraft into the National Airspace System,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Ted’s role as NAAMCE’s executive director reflects Ohio’s opportunity to push the boundaries of this fast-growing sector where technology, innovation, transportation and aviation converge.

“This is part of a long-term strategy initiated more than 20 years ago to ensure the Dayton Region and Ohio are strongly positioned for the future of aerospace and aviation, and it’s working. Companies like Joby and Anduril are the types of industry partners who recognized the value of being near their customers at Wright-Patterson, the nation’s third-largest manufacturing workforce, and this ONE-OF-A-KIND test and evaluation facility the NAAMCE presents!”

At DDC, Angel has held various leadership roles, including:

Director of Project and Business Development, Aerospace & Defense

Director of Aerospace Affairs

DoD Skillbridge Internship at Dayton Development Coalition Aerospace & Defense office

He also served 27 years in the United States Air Force, including in leadership roles such as Aircrew Flight Equipment Superintendent, Squadron Superintendent, Command Manager, and Senior Enlisted Leader.

Ohio’s Leadership Prioritizing AAM

Ohio boasts a robust ecosystem of AAM, commercial industry, academia, research, and federal military/civil assets, complemented by a strong leadership structure to drive long-term innovation and activity.

With support from the DeWine Administration, Ohio’s AAM leaders work together to advance AAM opportunities in the military, federal, aerospace and aviation sectors. ODOT’s

DriveOhio initiative, which helps lead Ohio’s AAM efforts, is the state’s hub for smart mobility technology on the ground and in the air.

“Ohio has made incredible progress in AAM, which outpaces any state in the nation,” said DriveOhio’s Executive Director Preeti Choudhary. “Until now, we’ve shared the responsibilities through collaboration among all stakeholders across the state. Ted will take us to a new level of partnership and cooperation to ensure Ohio continues to lead in AAM and all the opportunities it affords.”

AAM is part of Ohio’s robust aviation and aerospace ecosystem, featuring:

600+ aerospace companies

The recently announced Anduril Industries $1 billion hyperscale manufacturing facility in central Ohio

Sierra Nevada Corp.’s massive MRO facility and Aviation Innovation and Technology Center in Dayton and

3rd Largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S. with 130,000 aviation/aerospace jobs

Ohio is a top state supplier to Airbus and Boeing

54+ higher education institutions supporting aerospace

“The application of this leading-edge technology is well underway thanks to the efforts, investment and brainpower of so many experts from across Ohio, but we need to continue to build on Ohio’s momentum,” said Joe Zeis, Governor Mike DeWine’s Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense. “As a leader in the aerospace industry, Ohio is obligated and privileged to grow the AAM industry and its potential to thrive in our advanced ecosystem.”

About NAAMCE

NAAMCE’s 30,000-square-foot office facility houses administrative, laboratory, meeting, and collaboration space, with an additional 25,000-square-foot aircraft hangar space for the US Air Force and private industry. NAAMCE Tenants & Partners for a list of tenants and partners located at NAAMCE.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

