For the first time, two comprehensive NTPI® tracks will be offered in-person

Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is proud to announce the return of its National Tax Practice Institute® (NTPI®) program this summer at the highly anticipated 2025 Tax Summit. NTPI Level 2 and Level 3 courses will be offered live during the summit, scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City, UT from July 28 –30, 2025 at the Grand America Hotel.

The NTPI program is NAEA’s flagship educational offering, designed to equip enrolled agents (EAs) and other tax professionals with the advanced skills necessary for representing taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The program consists of three levels of comprehensive training, culminating in the prestigious designation of NTPI Fellow™—a mark of excellence in tax representation.

What is NTPI?

NTPI provides tax professionals with in-depth education on tax representation and taxpayer resolutions, from handling IRS audits and appeals to resolving complex tax issues. Participants gain practical knowledge, build confidence in navigating IRS systems, and learn how to provide the highest level of service to their clients.

Why Become an NTPI Fellow?

The NTPI Fellow designation signifies expertise and leadership in the field of tax representation. This credential demonstrates a commitment to excellence and ongoing professional development. NTPI Fellows are equipped to handle the most challenging tax cases, making them invaluable resources for taxpayers facing IRS challenges.

Live Education at the Tax Summit

This year’s Tax Summit will provide participants with the opportunity to continue their NTPI education in a dynamic, interactive learning environment and each course is led by industry experts and designed to foster collaboration and real-world application of representation knowledge. Summit attendees can expect to engage directly with instructors and peers, creating a unique and enriching educational experience, and those who successfully complete Level 3 will graduate during the Tax Summit. For tax practitioners who are not on the representation learning journey, the Summit’s tax track education path also offers up to 24 IRS CE – including ethics.

About NAEA

The National Association of Enrolled Agents is the leading organization for EAs, America’s only federally licensed tax practitioners who specialize in taxation. With a mission to promote the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, NAEA provides resources, advocacy, and education to help EAs thrive in their careers.

Register Today

This is the chance to enhance your tax practice and engage with skilled practitioners in the tax industry. Registration for NAEA’s 2025 Tax Summit is now open. Visit https://www.naea.org/tax-summit to register and visit https://www.naea.org/education-events/national-tax-practice-institute/ to learn more about the NTPI program and begin Level 1 online.

CONTACT: Brandy Spears National Association of Enrolled Agents 2028220727 bspears@naea.org