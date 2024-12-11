Growing consciousness regarding health advantages linked with organic antioxidants is driving the market growth.

The global natural beta carotene market size is projected to grow from USD 1.28 billion in 2024 to USD 2.06 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction

Beta carotene is a pigment detected in plants that provide them with their color. It provides yellow and orange foods and vegetables with their copious tincture. It is also utilized to color foods such as margarine. In the body, beta carotene transforms into vitamin A. Vitamin A is required for adequate visibility and eye health for a robust immune system and glowing skin and mucous membranes. Consuming large doses of vitamin A can be poisonous, but the body only transforms as much vitamin A from beta carotene as it requires, which points out that it is a secure source of vitamin A. However, excessive beta carotene can be detrimental for people who smoke.

Key Insights from Report:

The market for natural beta carotene is significantly shaped by its belonging to the carotenoid family of compounds, which account for the red, orange, and yellow colors in several fruits and vegetables.

The natural beta carotene market segmentation is based on source, form, application, and region.

Based on the source, the algae segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Natural Beta Carotene Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 1.28 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 1.34 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 2.06 billion CAGR 4.4% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers:

Growing Awareness of Organic Constituents: As consumers become more aware there is a growing inclination for organic components over synthetic options. Natural beta carotene, an approved constituent in the food and beverage industry, is broadly utilized to improve the color of commodities such as juices, dairy, and confectioneries. This shift towards clean label commodities, which categorize lucidity and organic constituents, contributes to the natural beta carotene market growth.

Growing Inclination for Plant-Dependent Diets: The surge in inclination for plant-dependent diets has had an intense influence on the market. As more consumers acquire vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the demand for plant-sourced nutrients involving beta carotene has surged. This surge is especially robust in regions such as North America and Europe, where plant-dependent moves are acquiring notable traction.

Advancement in Extraction Technologies: Progressions in extraction technologies are playing an important part in the advancement of the market. Contemporary and advanced methods of withdrawing beta-carotene from organic sources, such as algae and carrots, have improved the productivity and clarity of the ultimate commodity. These technological inventions are rendering natural beta carotene more attainable and economical, motivating its usage covering several industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical.

List of Natural Beta Carotene Market, Key Players:

Allied Biotech Corporation

BASF SE

HJ-Rise International Corporation

Index Pharma LLP

International Association of Color Manufacturers

Kanegrade Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Cyrano Limited

Divi’s Laboratories Limited

FoodRGB, Givaudan S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lycored Corp.

Geographical Analysis:

Europe accounted for the largest natural beta carotene market share. This is primarily because of a strong demand for natural and organic commodities covering manifold industries involving food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The region’s strict directives on synthetic supplements have speeded the shift towards organic options, with natural beta carotene being a favored choice because of its clean label interest.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to speedy growth essentially pushed by growing health consciousness and a rising middle-class population with a surging disposable income.





Market Segmentation:

By Source Outlook

Algae

Fruit & vegetable

Fungi

Palm Oil

By Form Outlook

Oil

Powder

By Application Outlook

Food and Beverages

Feed Supplement

Cosmetic Additives

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



