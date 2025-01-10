New Hampshire and North Dakota join the list of US states considering Bitcoin reserves. On Friday, North Dakota lawmakers submitted a House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) proposing the inclusion of digital assets and precious metals in the state treasury’s portfolio, citing inflation risks.
