NZD/USD consolidates below the psychological level before US Jobless Claims. Nine-day EMA at 0.5952 could act as the key support aligned to the 0.5950 major level. 38.2% Fibo at 0.6025 emerges as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Maintains its position below 0.6000 ahead of US jobs data - November 16, 2023
- NZD/USD: Extra gains appear likely near term – UOB - November 16, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar Still Vulnerable Against the Pound - November 16, 2023