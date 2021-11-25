NZD/USD struggles at 0.6900, down for the fifth consecutive day amid thin liquidity conditions

NZD/USD extends its losses to five days straight, hovering around 0.6850s. The disappointment of the RBNZ failing to hike 50 basis points spurred a sell-off of the NZD. NZD/USD: A break of an upslope …
