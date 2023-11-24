GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2600, sustaining its recovery after mixed US PMI data on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data released on Thursday. Thin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to gravitate back towards fair value, seen at around 0.65 – ANZ - November 24, 2023
- AUD/NZD Technical Analysis - November 24, 2023
- NZD/USD extends its gains above 0.6050, focus on US PMI - November 24, 2023