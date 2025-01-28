Ocean City, Maryland Announces Throwback-Themed Festival on National Plan for Vacation Day The Ocean City Department of Tourism is thrilled to unveil the Rising Tides Festival, an exciting new music celebration developed in honor of the town’s 150th anniversary.

Ocean City, Maryland, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ocean City Department of Tourism is thrilled to unveil the Rising Tides Festival, an exciting new music celebration developed in honor of the town’s 150th anniversary. This immersive festival will transport attendees through decades of musical nostalgia while embracing the vibrant energy of Ocean City’s coastal charm.

On November 22, 2025, the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, located along the picturesque Assawoman Bay, will transform into a time capsule, celebrating music and culture from the past. Festivalgoers can enjoy a wide range of nostalgic experiences, including an indoor roller skating rink, a silent disco, and other immersive activities. The centerpiece of the event will be the festival stage, hosting electrifying performances by Forever Young: I Love the 90s & Pop 2000’s Tour and the 70’s Soul Jam.

The full lineup will be announced on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. EST, with tickets available starting at noon EST on www.ococean.com.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Rising Tides Festival to Ocean City’s ‘150 Reasons to Smile‘ anniversary lineup of entertainment offerings and events,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Tourism. “This throwback festival will celebrate the charm and nostalgia of the past while embracing the vibrant spirit of Ocean City. We look forward to working with our local partners to welcome the iconic musicians and acts that will make this festival a true celebration honoring Ocean City’s past, present, and future.”

Announcing the festival on National Plan for Vacation Day highlights the perfect opportunity to plan your getaway to Ocean City, Maryland. “We encourage our visitors to take a trip back in time with us and plan a trip to enjoy the Rising Tides Festival or any one of our amazing events year-round,” Perlozzo finished. “Join us in 2025 to experience the smiles, family fun, and coastal charm that Ocean City, Maryland, has been offering for the last 150 years.”

Travelers looking to act on National Plan for Vacation Day are encouraged to take advantage of Ocean City’s “Book Early and Save” promotion, introduced as part of Ocean City’s 150th anniversary festivities. Book your accommodations by February 28, 2025, to enjoy exclusive early bird specials at participating hotels. This limited-time offer is a perfect opportunity for travelers to plan their 2025 getaway and join the celebration with significant savings.

Ocean City’s 150th Anniversary celebration continues throughout the year with a variety of events and activities designed to bring the community together while honoring the town’s unique heritage.

For more information about the Rising Tides Festival and other anniversary events, visit www.ococean.com.

###

About Ocean City, Maryland:

Located along Maryland’s coast in Worcester County, Ocean City (OC) stretches along 10 miles of beach from the Inlet to the Delaware state line. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America’s Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” it claims distinct neighborhoods – Downtown, Midtown and Uptown – each with a charm and offering all its own. In addition to its beaches, OC offers a famous 3-mile boardwalk, numerous amusement parks, 17 championship golf courses, 200+ restaurants and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Accommodations include more than 10,000 hotel rooms from major hotel chains to quaint, locally owned gems, and 21,000 rentable condominiums. The convenient resort town, by car, is within five hours of New York and Richmond, and less than three hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia and, by air, the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport is just 30 minutes from OC. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jessica Waters Marketing & Communications Director, Ocean City Maryland Tourism 410-289-8967 jwaters@oceancitymd.gov Hannah Johnson PR Senior Account Executive, BVK 414-247-3868 hannah.johnson@bvk.com