FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION – UPDATE

20 DECEMBER 2024

The Company published a prospectus on 10 December 2024, (“the Prospectus”) containing an offer for subscription of up to £20 million with an over-allotment facility for a further £5 million through the subscription of up to a maximum of 50 million ordinary shares (“the Offer”). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus.

The Directors are pleased to announce that they have been advised that, on the basis of the applications now received and assuming that they are all accepted, the Offer has been over subscribed.

Completed applications, including the receipt of cleared funds in respect of such applications, will generally be accepted under the Offer on a first-come, first-served basis.

Investors whose applications are received after 20 December 2024 are likely, therefore, to have their subscription returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer.

