The Parkinson's disease market is poised for steady growth in the coming years owing to advancements in diagnostic techniques, increased awareness of the condition, and a rising number of reported cases. Additionally, the current emerging pipeline is robust, late-stage drugs expected to enter the Parkinson's disease market during the forecast period include Supernus Pharmaceuticals/Britannia Pharmaceuticals' SPN-830, AbbVie's tavapadon, and Pharma Two B's P2B001, among others. The approval of these therapies could significantly impact Parkinson's disease market dynamics.

The Parkinson’s disease market is poised for steady growth in the coming years owing to advancements in diagnostic techniques, increased awareness of the condition, and a rising number of reported cases. Additionally, the current emerging pipeline is robust, late-stage drugs expected to enter the Parkinson’s disease market during the forecast period include Supernus Pharmaceuticals/Britannia Pharmaceuticals’ SPN-830, AbbVie’s tavapadon, and Pharma Two B’s P2B001, among others. The approval of these therapies could significantly impact Parkinson’s disease market dynamics

DelveInsight’s Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Parkinson’s disease drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Parkinson’s disease market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Parkinson’s Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size of Parkinson’s disease in the 7MM was USD 3.2 billion in 2023.

in 2023. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, among the currently approved therapies, the majority of the market share was of others and combination therapies, with a revenue of USD 2.2 million in 2023.

in 2023. According to DelveInsight’s estimates, in 2023, there were 2.7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease in the 7MM. Of these, the United States accounted for 45% of the cases.

diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease in the 7MM. Of these, the United States accounted for of the cases. Prominent companies working in the domain of Parkinson’s disease, including UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, Cerevance , and others, are actively working on innovative Parkinson’s disease drugs. These novel Parkinson’s disease therapies are anticipated to enter the Parkinson’s disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative Parkinson’s disease drugs. These novel Parkinson’s disease therapies are anticipated to enter the Parkinson’s disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key Parkinson’s disease treatments include Solengepras (CVN424), Minzasolmin (UCB0599), Buntanetap (ANVS401/Posiphen), SPN-830 (Apomorphine Infusion), P2B001 (Extended-release Pramipexole and Rasagiline), ND0612 (Levodopa/Carbidopa), Tavapadon , and others.

, and others. In December 2024 , AbbVie announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase III TEMPO-2 trial of tavapadon , a first-in-class D1/D5 partial agonist under investigation as a once-daily treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The trial met primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating significant improvement in motor function. AbbVie plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in 2025 .

, announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase III TEMPO-2 trial of , a first-in-class D1/D5 partial agonist under investigation as a once-daily treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The trial met primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating significant improvement in motor function. AbbVie plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in . In November 2024, Sunbird Bio released new data showing that its diagnostic technology successfully classified blood samples from Parkinson’s disease-positive patients with 86% accuracy by directly detecting aggregated alpha-synuclein proteins.

released new data showing that its diagnostic technology successfully classified blood samples from Parkinson’s disease-positive patients with 86% accuracy by directly detecting aggregated alpha-synuclein proteins. In October 2024, AbbVie announced that it had received FDA approval for VYALEV (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), a treatment for motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson’s disease. This marks the first 24-hour continuous subcutaneous infusion of a levodopa-based therapy.

Parkinson’s Disease Overview

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects movement control. It occurs due to the gradual loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, particularly in the substantia nigra, an area responsible for regulating voluntary motor movements. The exact cause of this neuron degeneration is still not fully understood, but it is believed to be a combination of genetic, environmental, and age-related factors. In some cases, genetic mutations contribute to the disease, but for most individuals, it is idiopathic, meaning the cause is unknown.

The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease develop slowly and worsen over time. Early signs often include tremors, especially at rest, muscle rigidity, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), and postural instability, which can lead to balance problems and falls. As the disease progresses, individuals may experience difficulties with speech, swallowing, and sleep disturbances. Cognitive decline and mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety, are also common.

Diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is primarily clinical, meaning it is based on a detailed patient history and a physical examination by a neurologist. There is no definitive test for PD, but neuroimaging techniques such as MRI or dopamine transporter (DAT) scans can support the diagnosis by showing changes in the brain associated with the disease. Genetic testing and blood tests may be used in cases with a known family history, but they are not routine for most individuals with PD. Early diagnosis and intervention are key to managing symptoms and improving the quality of life for patients.

Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Parkinson’s disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Parkinson’s disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Parkinson’s disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Although there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, various pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments are combined to manage its symptoms effectively. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy play vital roles in the treatment plan, while surgical interventions can be beneficial for certain patients. Additionally, complementary therapies may help address specific symptoms of the disease.

Commonly used medications for Parkinson’s disease include levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2A antagonists. These treatments primarily aim to alleviate motor symptoms, which significantly impact movement in individuals with Parkinson’s.

Levodopa introduced about 30 years ago, is often considered the cornerstone of Parkinson’s treatment. It crosses the blood-brain barrier—an intricate network of blood vessels and cells that filters blood entering the brain—where it is converted into dopamine. This process significantly enhances the quality of life for many patients. However, levodopa can cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, and dizziness. At higher doses, it may lead to dyskinesia (involuntary movements) and, in some cases, confusion, hallucinations, or psychosis.

Carbidopa/levodopa is the most effective treatment for managing the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. This combination is approved as a standalone therapy and is frequently the first choice for patients with motor symptoms, particularly those with late-onset disease. Approved medications containing levodopa/carbidopa include SINEMET, SINEMET CR, PARCOPA, RYTARY, and DUOPA.

Parkinson’s Disease Emerging Drugs and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Solengepras (Cerevance), Minzasolmin (UCB Biopharma SRL/Novartis), Buntanetap (Annovis Bio), and others.

Solengepras is a pioneering non-dopaminergic therapy designed to target GPR6, an orphan G-protein-coupled receptor predominantly located in the striatal projection neurons of the indirect (striatopallidal) pathway, which plays a critical role in movement regulation. By modulating this pathway, Solengepras has demonstrated potential benefits in Parkinson’s disease, including a reduction of OFF time by 1.59 hours compared to placebo, without the usual dopaminergic side effects.

The treatment shows promise for improving both motor and non-motor symptoms and may help delay disease progression, representing a significant advance in Parkinson’s care. Currently, in Phase III clinical trials, Solengepras is being developed as a potentially disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

In November 2024, Cerevance announced the dosing of the first patient in its pivotal Phase III ARISE trial, evaluating solengepras as a potential adjunctive treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Cerevance expects to report topline data in the first half of 2026.

Minzasolmin is an experimental small molecule designed to address Parkinson’s disease by inhibiting the misfolding and accumulation of alpha-synuclein, a key protein involved in the disease’s progression. By targeting alpha-synuclein misfolding, minzasolmin shows promise in slowing the advancement of Parkinson’s. Initially discovered by Neuropore and licensed to UCB in 2014, it is part of a broader class of related compounds. In December 2021, UCB partnered with Novartis to globally co-develop and co-commercialize UCB0599, a pioneering alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical trials for Parkinson’s disease.

Buntanetap, formerly known as ANVS401, ANVS402, or posiphen, is an oral small molecule categorized as a Translational Inhibitor of Neurotoxic Aggregating Proteins (TINAPs). It functions by reducing neurotoxic protein levels, thereby alleviating brain toxicity. Its mechanism of action targets the production of multiple neurotoxic proteins—such as APP/Aβ, tau/phospho-tau, and α-synuclein—addressing a key driver of neurodegeneration.

The drug has successfully completed Phase III trials for early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Annovis Bio has scheduled a meeting with the FDA in Q1 2025 to determine the development path forward for Buntanetap in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Buntanetap is also being developed for Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

The other pipeline therapies for Parkinson’s disease include

SPN-830 (Apomorphine Infusion): Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Britannia Pharmaceutical

P2B001 (Extended-release Pramipexole and Rasagiline): Pharma Two B

ND0612 (Levodopa/Carbidopa): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm)

Tavapadon: AbbVie/Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Parkinson’s disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Parkinson’s disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Parkinson’s Disease Market Dynamics

The Parkinson’s disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The rising prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, coupled with an aging population, has created a larger target pool for key players, while ongoing research has enhanced our understanding of the disease, leading to innovative treatments utilizing novel technologies and routes of administration, such as infusion pumps, intranasal delivery, inhalation, and intraputaminal approaches.

Additionally, the lack of curative therapies presents a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to innovate and develop effective treatments with minimal or no side effects. Advances in imaging techniques and biomarker research further support this progress by enabling earlier detection and intervention, potentially slowing disease progression.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Parkinson’s disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the Parkinson’s disease market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Parkinson’s disease market. Current treatment options for Parkinson’s disease are limited to alleviating symptoms, often accompanied by undesirable side effects like hallucinations and cognitive impairment. The absence of reliable diagnostic tools for early detection, combined with unclear pathophysiology and disease heterogeneity, complicates understanding the disease processes and developing effective treatment regimes. Furthermore, the increasing use of off-label treatments is impacting market share and profitability, ultimately affecting overall revenue.

Moreover, Parkinson’s disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Parkinson’s disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Parkinson’s disease market growth.

Parkinson’s Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Parkinson’s Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Parkinson’s Disease Market Size in 2023 USD 3.2 Billion Key Parkinson’s Disease Companies UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Cerevance, and others Key Parkinson’s Disease Therapies Solengepras (CVN424), Minzasolmin (UCB0599), Buntanetap (ANVS401/Posiphen), SPN-830 (Apomorphine Infusion), P2B001 (Extended-release Pramipexole and Rasagiline), ND0612 (Levodopa/Carbidopa), Tavapadon, and others

Scope of the Parkinson’s Disease Market Report

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson’s Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Parkinson’s Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Parkinson’s Disease Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Parkinson’s Disease Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Parkinson’s Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Parkinson’s Disease Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Parkinson’s Disease in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Parkinson’s Disease in 2034 4 Methodology of Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary of Parkinson’s Disease 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Risk Factors 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.6.1 Biomarker 7.6.2 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.6.2.1 American Academy of Family Physicians 7.6.2.2 European Federation of Neurological Societies/Movement Disorder Society- European Section (EFNS/MDS-ES) Recommendations for the Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease 7.6.2.3 The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE): Recommendation for Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease 7.6.2.4 Movement Disorder Society (MDS) Clinical Diagnostic Criteria for Parkinson’s Disease 7.6.3 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.6.4 Differential Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment 7.7.1 Treatment Algorithm 7.7.2 Treatment Guidelines 7.7.2.1 National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE): Recommendation for Parkinson’s disease 7.7.2.2 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Guidelines for Treatment of Early Parkinson’s Disease 7.7.2.3 Clinical Practice Guidelines by the NHS Spain 7.7.2.4 Clinical Practice Guidelines by the Japanese Society of Neurology (JSN) 7.7.2.5 Guideline of the German Society for Neurology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease 8.2.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease 8.2.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease 8.2.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease 8.2.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis in Parkinson’s Disease 8.2.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the US 8.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the US 8.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the US 8.4.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the US 8.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease in the US 8.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.5.1 Germany 8.5.1.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Germany 8.5.1.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Germany 8.5.1.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Germany 8.5.1.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Germany 8.5.1.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease in Germany 8.5.1.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease in Germany 8.5.2 France 8.5.2.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in France 8.5.2.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in France 8.5.2.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in France 8.5.2.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in France 8.5.2.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease in France 8.5.2.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease in France 8.5.3 Italy 8.5.3.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Italy 8.5.3.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Italy 8.5.3.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Italy 8.5.3.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Italy 8.5.3.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease in Italy 8.5.3.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease in Italy 8.5.4 Spain 8.5.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Spain 8.5.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Spain 8.5.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Spain 8.5.4.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Spain 8.5.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease in Spain 8.5.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease in Spain 8.5.5 The United Kingdom 8.5.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the UK 8.5.5.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the UK 8.5.5.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the UK 8.5.5.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in the UK 8.5.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease in the UK 8.5.5.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease in the UK 8.6 Japan 8.6.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Japan 8.6.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Japan 8.6.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Japan 8.6.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease in Japan 8.6.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psychosis due to Parkinson’s Disease in Japan 8.6.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson’s Disease in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Drugs 10.2 XADAGO/EQUFINA (Safinamide): Newron Pharmaceuticals/ Zambon/Supernus Pharmaceuticals/Eisai 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 NOURIANZ/NOURIAST (Istradefylline): Kyowa Kirin 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.3.3 Other Development Activities 10.3.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.3.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.4 DUOPA/DUODOPA (Carbidopa and Levodopa-ES): AbbVie 10.4.1 Production Description 10.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.4.3 Other Development Activities 10.4.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.4.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.5 INBRIJA (Levodopa): Acorda Therapeutics/Esteve Pharmaceuticals 10.5.1 Production Description 10.5.2 Regulatory milestones 10.5.3 Other Development Activities 10.5.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.5.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.6 GOCOVRI (Amantadine): Supernus Pharmaceuticals 10.6.1 Product Description 10.6.2 Other Development Activities 10.6.3 Regulatory Milestones 10.6.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.6.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.7 ONGENTYS (Opicapone): Neurocrine Biosciences/BIAL/Ono Pharmaceutical 10.7.1 Product Description 10.7.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.7.3 Other Development Activities 10.7.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.7.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.8 HARUROPI TAPE (Ropinirole HCL): Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical/Kyowa Kirin 10.8.1 Production Description 10.8.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.8.3 Other Development Activities 10.8.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.9 NEUPRO/ Rotigotine Transdermal: UCB 10.9.1 Product Description 10.9.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.9.3 Other Development Activities 10.9.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.1 RYTARY (Carbidopa and Levodopa): Amneal Pharmaceuticals 10.10.1 Product Description 10.10.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.10.3 Other Development Activities 10.10.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.10.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.11 ABBV951/ PRODUODOPA/ VYALEV (Foscarbidopa/ Foslevodopa): AbbVie 10.11.1 Product Description 10.11.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.11.3 Other Development Activities 10.11.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.11.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.12 CREXONT/IPX203: Amneal Pharmaceuticals 10.12.1 Product Description 10.12.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.12.3 Other Development Activities 10.12.4 Clinical Trial Information 10.12.5 Safety and Efficacy 11 Emerging Drug Profiles 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Solengepras (CVN424): Cerevance 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Minzasolmin (UCB0599): UCB Biopharma SRL/Novartis 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3.5 Analyst Views 11.4 Buntanetap (ANVS401/Posiphen): Annovis Bio 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Other Development Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Trial Information 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.5 Analyst Views 11.5 SPN-830 (Apomorphine Infusion): Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc./ Britannia Pharmaceutical 11.5.1 Product Description 11.5.2 Other Development Activities 11.5.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.5.5 Analyst Views 11.6 P2B001 (Extended-release Pramipexole and Rasagiline): Pharma Two B 11.6.1 Product Description 11.6.2 Other Development Activities 11.6.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.6.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.6.5 Analyst Views 11.7 ND0612 (Levodopa/Carbidopa): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm) 11.7.1 Product Description 11.7.2 Other Development Activities 11.7.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.7.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.7.5 Analyst Views 11.8 Tavapadon: AbbVie/Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC 11.8.1 Product Description 11.8.2 Other Development Activities 11.8.3 Clinical Trial Information 11.8.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.8.5 Analyst Views 12 Parkinson’s disease: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook 12.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in the United States 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease 12.7.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in the United States 12.8 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in EU4 and the UK 12.8.1 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in Germany 12.8.1.1 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease 12.8.1.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in Germany 12.8.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in France 12.8.2.1 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease 12.8.2.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in France 12.8.3 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in Italy 12.8.3.1 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease 12.8.3.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in Italy 12.8.4 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in Spain 12.8.4.1 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease 12.8.4.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in Spain 12.8.5 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in the UK 12.8.5.1 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease 12.8.5.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in the UK 12.9 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease in Japan 12.9.1 Total Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease 12.9.2 Market Size of Parkinson’s Disease by Therapies in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.2.1 Germany 16.2.2 France 16.2.3 Italy 16.2.4 Spain 16.2.5 The United Kingdom 16.3 Japan 16.3.1 MHLW 17 Appendix 17.1 Bibliography 17.2 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

