VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (“Q3 2024”). The financial statements together with the related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
