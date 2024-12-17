The growing requirement for earmarked therapies prominently in oncology and detrimental disease handling is boosting the personalized medicine biomarkers market.

New York, USA, Dec. 17, 2024

The global personalized medicine biomarkers market size is projected to grow from USD 21.85 billion in 2024 to USD 78.27 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview

Biomarkers in personalized medicine can help in the premature identification and detection of illness prominently by earmarking molecular signatures or specified deformities that are connected to a condition. For instance, elevated levels of specific proteins in blood could indicate cancer exists in the body. They can also become handy particulars instruments for prognosis, that is forecasting how an illness is disposed to advance or run its course. This is capable of assisting doctors in evaluating how the illness will advance over time and the probability of it recurring.

Key Insights from Report

The market for personalized medicine biomarkers is significantly shaped by inventions in genomics, proteomics and bioinformatics.

The personalized medicine biomarkers market segmentation is mainly based on indication, application, and region.

Based on application, the treatment selection segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 21.85 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 24.80 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 78.27 billion CAGR 13.6% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Growing Concentration on Premature Diagnosis: Growing concentration on premature diagnosis and prohibitive healthcare pushes biomarker acquisition for personalized medicines. Additionally, pharmaceutical and biotech firms are funding massively in biomarker research to advance more productive patient treatments, contributing to the personalized medicine biomarkers market growth.

Growing Existence of Detrimental Illnesses: The growing existence of detrimental illnesses is driving the demand for the market. Growing instances of conditions, such as cardiovascular illness, diabetes, and cancer are generating an escalating requirement for personalized treatments, rendering biomarkers important for earmarked therapies. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) approximated roughly 20 million contemporary cancer cases worldwide in 2022.

partnership between Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic Firms: Associations between pharmaceutical and diagnostic firms are driving market growth with surgical alliances concentrated on co-advancing biomarker-established therapies and diagnostic tests. For instance, in October 2024, ADx NeuroSciences and Alamar Biosciences joined hands to convey customized blood-dependent biomarker assays to improve biopharmaceutical clinical advancements.

List of Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Key Players

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genome Medical, Inc.

Coriell Life Sciences.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

Illumina, Inc.

Guardant Health

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest personalized medicine biomarkers market share. This is due to its progressive healthcare framework, escalated degree of funding in research and development, and robust existence of spearheading pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the region’s speedily augmenting healthcare framework, growing funding in biotechnology, and escalating demand for precision medicine. Governments in nations such as China, India, and Japan are growingly reinforcing enterprises targeted at enhancing healthcare systems and progressive research in biomarkers. Further, the growing existence of detrimental illnesses such as cancer and diabetes, together with a growing consciousness of customized treatments, pushes the market forward.





Market Segmentation

By Indication Outlook

Oncology By Type Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colon Cancer Others By Circulating Biomarkers Circulating Tumor Cells(CTCs) Circulating Cell-free DNA(cfDNA) Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Other Circulating Biomarkers

Neurology

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiology

Others

By Application Outlook

Early Detection/Screening

Diagnosis

Treatment Selection

Monitoring

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



