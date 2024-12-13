According to Pixalate’s research, Google AdExchange ranks No. 1 for web SSP market share in India (71%), China (58%), Japan (30%), and Singapore (25%); For mobile apps, Verve ranks No. 1 in China for Google Play Store apps (43%) and Apple App Store apps (32%), followed by Digital Turbine in both countries

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2024 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for China , Japan , Singapore , and India .

The reports reveal SSP market share across CTV, Mobile Apps, and Web. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the China, Japan, Singapore, and India reports, Pixalate released SSP market share rankings for the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.

Web SSP Market Share Leaders in APAC

Rank China Japan Singapore India 1 Google AdExchange (58%) Google AdExchange (30%) Google AdExchange (25%) Google AdExchange (71%) 2 Cafemedia (14%) fluct, Inc. (22%) AdaptMX (13%) Magnite (6%) 3 Publift (8%) The Moneytizer (14%) OMS (8%) Taboola (4%)



Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in APAC

Google

Rank China Japan Singapore India 1 Verve (43%) TaurusX (18%) InMobi (35%) Mintegral (43%) 2 Digital Turbine (42%) Verve (15%) Applovin (18%) Google AdExchange (14%) 3 Gadsme (30%) Applovin (14%) Verve (14%) Applovin (12%)

Apple

Rank China Japan Singapore India 1 Verve (32%) Verve (51%) Verve (66%) Verve (51%) 2 Digital Turbine (29%) InMobi (13%) Google AdExchange (9%) Digital Turbine (25%) 3 LoopMe (25%) TaurusX (8%) Applovin (8%) Google AdExchange (10%)

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 1.2 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 4.5 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 2.2 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in September 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

Download the SSP Market Share Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

CONTACT: Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com