Raanana, Israel, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (the “Company” or “Polyrizon”), a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative intranasal hydrogels, announces today the appointment of Asaf Azulay, the Managing Director of Eurofins’ Li-Med team, to its leadership as its VP of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance (RA/QA). This strategic appointment reflects Polyrizon’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards as it advances its pipeline of cutting-edge solutions.

Asaf Azulay brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the medical devices industry, with expertise in leading quality teams and implementing regulatory strategies. His deep understanding of the global regulatory landscape will play a vital role in ensuring Polyrizon’s compliance with international standards and achieving its strategic goals.

As regulations tighten, the role of the RA/QA leader is more crucial than ever. The new role aims to ensure that the Company’s innovation does not hit roadblocks and that patient safety is a key component.

“We are excited to strengthen our team with proven expertise in RA/QA to support Polyrizon’s mission of delivering safe and effective solutions to market,” said Tomer Izraeli, CEO of Polyrizon. “Asaf’s extensive experience and insights will be instrumental in navigating complex regulatory environments and advancing our product portfolio.”

The engagement further positions Polyrizon to navigate the regulatory landscape efficiently, enhancing its ability to bring breakthrough therapies to patients worldwide.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com .

