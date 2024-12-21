SBA can now confirm loan offers to over 21,000 qualified disaster loan applicants waiting for financial assistance to recover

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, President Joe Biden signed the American Relief Act, 2025 into law, providing funding for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Program. With this funding, which required Congressional approval, the SBA can resume processing urgently needed financial relief today to those impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and other natural disasters across the nation.

“The SBA’s disaster loan program plays a vital role in helping communities recover by filling market gaps and providing the resources survivors need to rebuild stronger,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “Thanks to the American Relief Act signed into law by President Biden, the SBA is ready to provide critical support to the thousands of families and businesses that have been waiting for relief to rebuild, reopen, and move forward.”

SBA’s Disaster Loan Program offers direct, low-interest, long-term loans to assist survivors of federally declared disasters with recovering and rebuilding. Within the next 48 hours, over 21,000 individuals and businesses affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and more than 200 other declared disasters waiting in a backlog caused by the lack of funding can expect to receive the details of their loan offer. The SBA will continue to process disaster loan applications and send out additional offers in the coming days.

As of Oct. 15, 2024, the program had exhausted its funding, preventing the SBA from issuing new loan offers. Despite the funding lapse, the SBA continued to accept and process disaster loan applications, queuing approved applications for funding once additional resources became available. Applications continue to remain open for recently declared disasters and the SBA encourages those impacted to learn more about what is available in their community and apply today for disaster loans at lending.sba.gov.

This rapid response underscores SBA’s commitment to supporting communities affected by natural disasters and the agency will continue working to ensure financial resources reach those in need.

