FEBRUARY 6, 2025
CIC Press Release
Results for the year ended December 31, 2024
In 2024, CIC posted a high net income of €1.7 billion, driven by strong momentum in the specialized business lines
In a difficult economic and political environment, CIC maintained its high level of income in 2024, with net revenues stabilizing at €6.3 billion (-2.9%) and net income at €1.7 billion (-13.2%).
These results were driven by the excellent performance of revenues from the specialized business lines, particularly corporate banking (+9.5%), capital markets (+12.9%) and private equity (+4.8%). This partly offset the decline in retail banking (-3%), which remained resilient. However, it was negatively affected by strong pressure on net interest margins in the French banking networks, by the worsening economic outlook, and by a post-Covid catch-up effect in corporate failures, which weighed on the cost of risk. The business line subsidiaries (leasing and factoring) benefited from the rise in interest rates, with net revenue up +21.2%.
General operating expenses were kept under control at €3.7 billion (-1.8%). This performance was achieved against a backdrop of major technological and strategic investments linked to the new 2024-2027 strategic plan, a strong social pact with its employees, notably in terms of salary increases, and its corporate philanthropy policy in line with its benefit corporation status.
At end-December, CIC posted a strong operating performance, with a cost/income ratio of 59.3%.
With €21.1 billion in shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024 (+€0.8 billion), CIC, a benefit corporation, confirms its solidity and the relevance of its diversified business model.
|Results for the year ended December 31,20241
|2024
|2023
|Change 2024/2023
|NET REVENUE
|€6.274bn
|€6.458bn
|-2.9%
|of which retail banking
|€3.903bn
|€4.024bn
|-3.0%
|of which specialized business lines
|€2.449bn
|€2.369bn
|+3.4%
|GENERAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|-€3.723bn
|-€3.792bn
|-1.8%
|COST OF RISK
|-€646m
|-€468m
|+38.0%
|NET INCOME
|€1.727bn
|€1.989bn
|-13.2%
Download the full press release:
|STRONG BUSINESS MOMENTUM IN CUSTOMER SERVICES
|Customer loans
|Customer deposits
|Insurance2
|Remote surveillance2
|€255.5bn
|€225.4bn
|6.8 million
|127 200
|+1.3%
|-2.1%
|+216 000
|+4 200
1 The annual audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 is under way.
2 By number of contracts.
