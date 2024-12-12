Westford, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyQuest projects that the Global Public Transportation Market Share will reach a value of USD 652.37 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Expansion in the public transportation industry is significantly driven by several reasons, including higher demand for government initiatives aiming to reduce traffic congestion among public. Many governments from across the globe are planning their intentions to increase the locality-based use of public transportation. So, the government through focusing on the deployment of technology, innovative finance, institutional arrangements, and even better experience of the user itself intends to promote more utility of public transport.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/public-transportation-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the “Public Transportation Market”

Pages – 223

Tables – 62

Figures – 75

Public Transportation Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 247.14 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 652.37 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.90% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Mode Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Public transportation market expanding due to urbanization Key Market Opportunities Smart City Initiatives Key Market Drivers Integration of Mobility Solutions

Online Sector Poised for Rapid Growth Amid Urbanization Trends

As per the public transportation market forecast, the online segment dominated the market. As a result of the urbanization process the world is undergoing, there is an increased need for better public transportation networks. About 55% of the world’s population lived in cities in 2023. This number will increase to 68% by 2050. That is, another 2.5 billion people will live in cities by 2050, the UN predicts. In cities where public transport is inadequate and roads are dangerous, a growing population is burdening the mobility and transportation infrastructure, causing traffic jams. This industry is employing digital transformation methods that include sophisticated web applications, smart solutions, and the use of smarter and intelligent solutions so that traffic congestion can be eased.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/public-transportation-market

Rail Segment Expected to Lead Growth Driven by Cost-Effective Travel

Between 2023 and 2030, the rail segment would show the highest growth within the public transportation industry. One of the key factors supporting this segment’s growth includes the fact that the rail segment is a long-distance customer who travels at low cost. Besides this, the increasingly high numbers of private and public vehicles on roads, and people commuting from rural to urban regions or vice versa. Moreover, rail transit remains one of the most reliable and fast methods of doing so. Therefore, the category has presented tremendous growth and high market share in the global market. ADAS in rail transport is applied with the purpose of optimization on energy efficiency, reduction on costs, safety, and better management of the overall operations.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Market Share Through Environmental Initiatives

Asia-Pacific recorded the highest public transportation market share during 2030 at more than 45%. Growth in the Asia Pacific market has been realized through the development of charging infrastructure, supporting government policies, and strict emission standards and regulations. The need for environmentally friendly automobiles in the region has been further fueled by the rising levels of pollution and the damaging environmental consequences of greenhouse gas emissions. The governments of many countries in the region have now announced tax cuts and monetary benefits for the procurement of electric buses to facilitate green modes of transportation. This means that the Asia-Pacific industry gradually grows as this initiative propels the manufacturing of electric buses into higher production rates.

Public Transportation Market Insights

Drivers

Integration of Mobility Solutions

Rising Fuel Prices

Rapid Urbanization

Restraints

Competition from Private Transportation

Budget Constraints

Geographical Limitations

Key Players Operating Within the Public Transportation Market

The following are the Top Public Transportation Companies

BC Transit Corporation

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe

Deutsche Bahn

East Japan Railway Company

Keolis

Mass Transit Railway (MTR)

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink)

The Brussels Transport Company

Transport for London (TfL)

Key Questions Covered in the Global Public Transportation Market Report

What are the factors restricting the growth of the market?

Who are the key players operating within the market?

Which segment, under the mode type, accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key public transportation market trends ?

? How big is the market?

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/public-transportation-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rise in urbanization, increasing fuel prices), restraints (budget constraints, operational challenges) opportunities (focus on accessibility, expansion of services), and challenges (resistance to change, safety & security concerns) influencing the growth of the public transportation market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the public transportation market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the public transportation market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market

Cyber Security Market

Robotics Market

Blockchain Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/