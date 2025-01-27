FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its fourth quarter 2024 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, February 25 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until March 26, 2025.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.
SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation
Range Investor Contacts:
Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com
- Anavex Life Sciences Announces Issuance of Blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) Composition of Matter U.S. Patent Expanding its Intellectual Property Portfolio - January 27, 2025
- Form 8.3 – [ International Paper Company] - January 27, 2025
- Hopebridge celebrates 20 years of compassionate autism care - January 27, 2025