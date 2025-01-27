Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bad Apple, the iconic Chicago destination for killer burgers, indulgent poutine, and laid-back vibes, is excited to announce its partnership with Real Restoration Group for the development of its highly anticipated new location at 658 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60614. Known for its innovative approach to construction and restoration, Real Restoration Group is leading the charge to create a space that both honors Bad Apple’s roots and evolves to meet the demands of today’s diners.

Transforming a Culinary Icon

Real Restoration Group brings a wealth of expertise to this project, blending thoughtful design, modern functionality, and exceptional craftsmanship to elevate the Bad Apple experience. The new location will feature a dynamic layout tailored to enhance both customer comfort and operational efficiency. From the warm, inviting dining spaces to state-of-the-art kitchen facilities, every element has been carefully planned to align with Bad Apple’s commitment to quality and community.

“Our goal is to help Bad Apple expand its reach while staying true to the character that has made it such a beloved establishment in Chicago,” said Morris Gershengorin, CEO of Real Restoration Group. “By integrating innovative design elements and durable materials, we’re transforming this space into a restaurant that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today’s customers.”

Collaborating with Aberdeen Construction

To bring Bad Apple’s vision to life, Real Restoration Group has teamed up with Aberdeen Construction, a leading general contractor renowned for delivering exceptional commercial spaces. Aberdeen Construction specializes in crafting innovative, functional designs for restaurants and retail establishments, ensuring that every project reflects the client’s brand while meeting the needs of the community.

“Working with Real Restoration Group and Bad Apple on this project is a privilege,” said Nick Nozinic, CEO of Aberdeen Construction. “Our team is passionate about creating spaces that resonate with the people who use them. Together, we’re building a restaurant that will not only be a local landmark but also a reflection of the creativity and care that define the Bad Apple experience.”

A Collaborative Vision

This partnership between Real Restoration Group and Aberdeen Construction combines two industry leaders with a shared commitment to excellence. While Real Restoration focuses on the project’s innovative design and transformation, Aberdeen brings its expertise in delivering functional, polished commercial spaces that inspire and perform.

Meeting the Demands of Today’s Diners

As dining trends evolve, so too does Bad Apple. The new location will feature expanded seating areas, improved accessibility, and design elements that reflect the restaurant’s unique identity. Together, Real Restoration Group and Aberdeen Construction are ensuring this space strikes the perfect balance between functionality and atmosphere, creating a setting where patrons can enjoy their favorite burgers and poutine in style.

For more information about Real Restoration Group, visit Real Restoration Group. To learn more about Aberdeen Construction, visit Aberdeen Construction. Stay updated on Bad Apple’s new location by visiting Bad Apple.

About Aberdeen Construction

Aberdeen Construction is a trusted general contractor specializing in commercial spaces, including restaurants and retail establishments. With a client-first approach and a commitment to delivering exceptional results, Aberdeen combines innovative solutions with years of expertise to create spaces that inspire and perform.

About Bad Apple

Nestled in the heart of Chicago, Bad Apple is renowned for its killer burgers, decadent poutine, and an experience that keeps customers coming back. With a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere, Bad Apple is more than a restaurant—it’s a community favorite.

About Real Restoration Group

Based in Chicago, Real Restoration Group is a premier provider of residential and commercial restoration services. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and precision, the company has built a reputation for delivering projects that meet the highest standards of quality and design.

###

For more information about Real Restoration Group, contact the company here:

Real Restoration Group

Morris Gershengorin

(312) 265-4668

info@realrestore.com

1322 W Walton St,

Chicago, IL 60642

CONTACT: Morris Gershengorin