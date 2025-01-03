Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that during the 2025 CES Show, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10, 2025, will present the technology behind its cutting-edge semiconductors. Designed to enhance secure and efficient IoT communications, these innovations highlight SEALSQ’s leadership in next generation semiconductors and post-quantum technology.

SEALSQ in collaboration with WISeSat AG (“WISeSat”), a pioneer in satellite-based IoT communication, both subsidiaries of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies, are pioneering the integration of post-quantum solutions into satellite IoT ecosystems. In 2025, there will be up to six WISeSat launches, starting with the first launch in just a few days. These satellites will enable seamless connectivity between IoT devices and orbiting satellites, transmitting critical data through specialized protocols to ground stations for processing and user access.

The low Earth orbit of WISeSat satellites ensure significantly reduced latency compared to traditional communication methods like 4G and 5G networks. Throughout 2025, extensive testing will accompany each launch, with the goal of establishing a secure constellation of post-quantum WISeSat satellites, addressing the growing demand for secure, real-time IoT connectivity. By merging advanced cybersecurity with satellite technology, WISeSat ensures trusted end-to-end communication for critical industries such as logistics, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure management, offering robust protection against data interception and tampering.

Established as part of WISeKey’s mission to deliver secure digital identity solutions, WISeSat responds to vulnerabilities in traditional IoT networks with a satellite-based system that combines global connectivity with unmatched cybersecurity measures. This approach ensures IoT devices operate securely and efficiently, even in remote or hard-to-reach locations.

Since its inception, WISeSat has achieved key milestones.

In 2021, it launched its first-generation nanosatellites, demonstrating the feasibility of secure IoT connectivity via satellite.

In 2022, additional nanosatellites expanded coverage across industries, validating the reliability of the network.

In 2023, WISeSat incorporated Post-Quantum Cryptography into its platform architecture to address emerging quantum computing threats.

In 2024, it integrated SEALSQ’s chips into an expanded satellite constellation, solidifying its leadership in future-proof IoT communications.

In 2025, WISeSat’s capabilities will be increasing by augmenting the number of satellites launched and gradually integrating AI for real-time data processing, and developing hybrid terrestrial-satellite solutions for seamless connectivity.

With these advancements, WISeSat continues to redefine the intersection of cybersecurity and satellite communications, ensuring the IoT ecosystem remains secure and resilient in an increasingly digital and cyber-threatened world.

Parties interested in meeting with SEALSQ representatives during CES and learn more about these advancements, should contact info@SEALSQ.com. This groundbreaking work underscores WISeSat and SEALSQ’s commitment to revolutionizing satellite IoT technology with unparalleled security and innovation.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.