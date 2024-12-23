Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Sezzle, a leader in the flexible payments industry, is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the following investor conference:

On January 16, 2025, Charlie Youakim (Chairman and CEO), Karen Hartje (Chief Financial Officer), and Lee Brading (SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations) will attend the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Lee Brading, CFA Investor Relations +1 651 240 6001 InvestorRelations@sezzle.com Erin Foran Media Enquiries +1 651 403 2184 Erin.Foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumer purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services – connecting millions of consumers with its network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusiveness, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For more information visit sezzle.com

