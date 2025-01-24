The renovated facility at Huntsville International Airport draws inspiration from the area’s aerospace industry with added amenities, highlighted by a grand opening celebration this week.

Signature HSV Exterior The front entrance at the new Signature HSV

Signature HSV Lobby The lobby at the new Signature HSV

Orlando, FL, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced the opening of a renovated facility at Huntsville International Airport (HSV) in Alabama. The unveiling was dedicated with a grand opening celebration this week and reaffirms both Signature’s commitment to creating exceptional experiences for guests and a longstanding partnership with the airport.

The terminal at HSV is designed to meet the needs of Signature guests in one of the fastest growing cities in the southeast United States, serving as a gateway to the hub for aerospace and technology. The design of the terminal itself was partly inspired by the area’s “Rocket City” moniker, mixing elevated amenities and modern design with local flair, including a centerpiece mural paying tribute to the area’s aerospace and aviation roots dedicated by local artist Emma Gilbert.

“We are excited to unveil our state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville, a city renowned for its legacy as a cornerstone of aerospace, defense, and technology,” shared Tony Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Aviation. “From the thoughtfully designed spaces drawing inspiration from the city itself to the curated amenities specific to the needs of Huntsville visitors and residents, every element of the new Signature HSV has been crafted to make every second of the guest’s experience exceptional.”

The updated facility will add over 2,500 square feet of new space for guests, highlighted by a redesigned entrance and ramp expansion to create a true front door experience. To serve the area’s thriving defense industry, the terminal will also feature a dedicated lounge for military personnel, where they can enjoy comfortable lounges and private space before or after traveling.

A grand opening celebration on January 23 brought together key leadership figures from Signature Aviation and The Port of Huntsville, as well as other area leaders such as Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, along with several members of the local media. The dedication gave Signature guests a preview of the facility’s state-of-the-art amenities and also featured a recognition and donation to FlyQuest, a Huntsville-based non-profit which provides opportunities for the youth to pursue aerospace education, aviation careers, and general interest in flight.

“Signature Aviation has been an important partner with the Port of Huntsville for more than three decades, and they have been an instrumental partner in contributing to the growth of the Port of Huntsville and especially our air cargo operations,” said Butch Roberts, CEO, Port of Huntsville.

“The renovated terminal will certainly add to the positive first and last impressions that leaders in business, government, and the entertainment industry will have when visiting our community.”

The renovated terminal in Huntsville is Signature’s first unveiling of 2025, with more announcements ahead, including updated or new facilities in Savannah, Raleigh-Durham, Palm Beach, Westhampton Beach, and more.

