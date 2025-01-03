The fifth season of the documentary series telling the stories of the Belt and Road Initiative, “Silk Road Story,” has officially premiered its special program.

Guangdong, China, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fifth season of the documentary series dedicated to telling stories of the Belt and Road Initiative, “Silk Road Story,” has officially premiered its special program, “In Solidarity for a Green World: Dialogue Between Shenzhen and the World”! The program focuses on the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), collaborating with various sectors to explore the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s deep reflections and innovative solutions to global climate change challenges.

During the conference, the side event, “Shenzhen Day: Innovation-Driven Sustainable Development of Megacitie” held in the Blue Zone by the Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation and the UNDP Innovation Lab for Sustainable Development Goals (Longhua, Shenzhen), drew significant attention. As an active advocate of Shenzhen’s green development and a practitioner of public diplomacy, the foundation leveraged its unique resources and platform advantages to bring together international organizations, government departments, enterprises, and youth representatives. By pooling collective wisdom and strength, the event showcased shared green development achievements. The program provides an unprecedented comprehensive view of how this institution is building platforms for international exchange and cooperation, supporting Shenzhen’s growth as an innovative global city, and enabling diverse sectors of society to participate in global governance.

With a spirit of openness and sharing, China continues to offer its contributions to the world—a sentiment echoed by the enduring legacy of the ancient Silk Road. Through the lens of the program, viewers will be taken to Shenzhen, located over 5,000 kilometers from Azerbaijan in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As a national innovation demonstration zone for the sustainable development agenda, Shenzhen is showcased as a pioneer in green development. The program highlights how the city plants the seeds of sustainability into its top-level urban design and drives economic transformation through innovation. This approach breathes new vitality into urban life, presenting Shenzhen as a thriving and dynamic metropolis.

Media Contact：

Contact Person：Ke Yan

Email：1832910754@qq.com