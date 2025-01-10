SitePro Rentals relocates to larger, more accessible facility in Laredo, TX SitePro’s growth realized in Laredo with 12,000 square foot facility on over four acres

Dallas, TX, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SitePro™ Rentals announced the recent opening of a new facility in Laredo, Texas giving the rental company a larger, more accessible location for the growing Laredo market. The 12,000 square foot facility on over four acres will replace the former northern Laredo location off Tejas Loop and connect SitePro’s locations footprint across the southern portion of the state. With additional locations in McAllen, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Houston, the new facility in Laredo will serve to support equipment rental customers in the greater south Texas market. The Laredo location will continue to be managed by Uriel Verazzi, a nearly 10-year veteran in the construction equipment industry with additional work history in the residential construction sector.

“The new and expanded Laredo branch will help us connect our Texas equipment rental locations to even further establish our presence in the southern part of the state, allowing us to share fleet more efficiently and better serve those needing equipment rental solutions in and around Laredo,” said Abe Farrington, Regional VP of Operations for SitePro Rentals.

Located at 110 Wilcox Rd. (78046), this site will replace the previous Laredo area branch at 8422 Tejas Loop. “We’re very excited to open this awesome new facility to better serve the Laredo market,” said Uriel Verazzi. “SitePro has big plans for south Texas.”

Those interested in learning more about SitePro’s locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals.com or by calling (972) RENT-NOW.

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 51 on the RER 100.

Attachment

CONTACT: Heather Meiner Sammons Industrial heather.meiner@sammonsindustrial.com