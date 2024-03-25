The Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, has been named as part of the continent’s top 50 most influential public sector …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Masloc CEO named among 50 Most Influential Public Sector Governance icons and recognised for driving small business development - March 24, 2024
- The best business auto loans in March 2024 to get your company on the road - March 24, 2024
- Southwick Police warn of scam with fake government loan collection letters - March 24, 2024