TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and community utility solar sectors, announces it has filed its unaudited financial results for the three, and nine-month period ended September 30th, 2024. The Company’s Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.