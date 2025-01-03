Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (“Spirit Blockchain” or, the “Company”), a leader in digital asset and blockchain technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanna Lipfeld as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2, 2025.

Mrs. Lipfeld brings over 25 years of experience in financial management, operations, and strategic leadership. Since 2007, she has served as Chief Financial Officer at Lynx Equity Limited, where she has been instrumental in driving investments in mid-market companies across North America, the U.K., and Denmark. Mrs. Lipfeld has played a key role in securing capital from mezzanine debt, pension funds, royalty groups, and private high-net-worth individuals, delivering consistent above-average returns.

Her diverse career includes serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Secure Solutions Inc., where she oversaw the distribution, installation, and servicing of airport and government security systems in the Caribbean. Earlier in her career, Mrs Lipfeld held key roles at Johnson & Johnson Medical Products as Senior Financial Analyst, Product Specialist, and Product Manager, where she gained significant expertise in financial strategy, product management, and business development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joanna to our executive team,” said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain. “Her deep financial expertise and proven leadership in diverse industries align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation in the blockchain and digital asset sectors.”

Mrs. Lipfeld holds an Honors Business Administration (HBA) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Ivey Business School at Western University. Her extensive background in financial planning, operational efficiency, and strategic leadership will play a vital role in Spirit Blockchain’s continued expansion and success.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is an investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

