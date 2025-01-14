GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRIVARU Holding Limited (Nasdaq: SVMH) (“SRIVARU” or the “Company”), a leading name in EV motorcycle innovation, is thrilled to announce the successful commencement of its much-anticipated annual event, SVM Day. This event marks the company’s continued commitment to shaping the future of personal mobility through cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and user-centric design.

The event, to be held online on Jan 15th 10:00AM EST https://www.youtube.com/@srivarumotors, brings together SVM’s valued stakeholders, including investors, partners, dealers, customer and members of the media, to celebrate the company’s achievements over the past year and outline its ambitious plans for 2025.

SVM Day provides a unique platform to showcase the brand’s dedication to enhancing the electric vehicle experience, emphasizing its unwavering focus on performance, quality, and environmental consciousness.

Key Highlights:

Achievements in 2024: Reflecting on the milestones achieved, including advancements in product offerings, market expansion, and strategic partnerships.

Vision for 2025: A sneak peek into the transformative plans that promise to elevate the personal mobility experience, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Dealer Network Expansion: Updates on the company’s strategic growth in India, aimed at increasing accessibility and convenience for customers.

Mohanraj Ramasamy, CEO of SRIVARU Motors, shared his thoughts:

“From day one, SVM has been driven by a bold mission: to redefine personal transportation with world-class experiences powered by sustainable energy. Today, as we celebrate SVM Day, we stand at the cusp of an exciting future, fueled by innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

What’s Next?

Attendees will witness glimpses of SVM’s forward-looking strategy, including innovative solutions aimed at addressing the growing demand for premium electric mobility in India and beyond. The event promises moments of surprise and excitement, showcasing how SVM plans to lead the industry in 2025 and beyond.

SVM Day represents a celebration of progress, a vision for the future, and a reaffirmation of SVM’s commitment to creating long-term value for its customers, partners, and stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.srivarumotors.com or www.svmh.ai https://www.youtube.com/@srivarumotors.

Forward Looking Statements

CONTACT: Company Details: SRIVARU Holding Limited 3rd Floor, Genesis House, Unit 18, Genesis Close, George Town, P.O. Box 10655, Grand Cayman KY1-1006, Cayman Islands Investor & Media Contact: Investor Relations SRIVARU Holding Limited Email: ir@svmh.ai Phone: +1 (888) 227-8066