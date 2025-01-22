Oracle Health partnership enables 120-bed Kentucky-based health system to leverage RevID’s automated charge reconciliation to improve financial performance

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of RevID with a 120-bed, Oracle Health-EHR based health system with facilities in Kentucky. Closed in partnership with Oracle Health, this agreement marks Streamline Health’s fourth CommunityWorks Oracle EHR client—an important milestone underscoring the growing adoption of its pre-bill technology solution.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation enables hospitals to capture 100% of earned revenue by eliminating charge capture gaps and accelerates cash flow by ensuring that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide. Enabled by seamless integration with Oracle Health’s CommunityWorks EHR, RevID positions health systems to enhance financial operations by automating and optimizing charge reconciliation processes for greater accuracy and efficiency.

“We are pleased to expand RevID’s footprint and serve communities in Kentucky,” stated Ben Stilwill, Chief Executive Officer. “Our growing partnership with Oracle Health strengthens our ability to deliver pre-bill solutions that seamlessly integrate with leading EHR platforms.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Jacob Goldberger

Vice President, Finance

303.887.9625

jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net

Source: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.