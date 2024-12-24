New Standard in Power Solutions: TESSAN Tower Power Strip Combines Innovation and Safety

New York NY, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

As a global technology leader in power management solutions, TESSAN has just unveiled their new product, TESSAN Tower Power Strip, engineered to respond to modern dwelling and work environments’ changing power demands. With a small-in-size and multipurpose design as well as several strong safety functions, this upcoming product satisfies the increasing amount of demand for easy power distribution in a technology-enhanced world.

The floor-plan, space-efficient design provides a solution to the flat power strips in a practical way to suit the homes, offices, kitchens and common areas.

Engineered for Modern Power Needs



The TESSAN Tower Power Strip differentiates itself with a 14-in-1 design containing 11 AC outlets, 3 USB ports and 1 USB-C out port, which allows for simultaneous powering of multiple electronic devices. Laptop and game computer, smart appliance, mobile, and all purposes, TESSAN Tower Power Strip is designed to be used for a broad spectrum of applications.

Key features include



This innovative power strip combines functionality and convenience to meet modern needs. Its Wide-Spaced Outlets allow large plugs or adapters to fit comfortably without blocking other outlets, ensuring hassle-free device connections. The inclusion of a USB-C Port enables rapid charging for the latest devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, making it an essential accessory for tech enthusiasts. With a Compact Vertical Design, it reduces clutter and fits neatly on desks, countertops, or in tight spaces, offering a clean and organized setup for home or office use.

Enhanced Safety Measures



To the growing use of electronic devices, the TESSAN Tower Power Strip is designed for safety and the following:.

Surge Protection: Shields connected devices from power surges and voltage spikes.

Overload Protection: The automatic shutdown switch provides against overheating and thereby safety risks.

Durable Flat Plug: Offers versatility and space-saving benefits without compromising safety.

These capabilities guarantee a reliable power option for homes, field workers and tech aficionados.

Versatile Applications



The TESSAN Tower Power Strip is built to address a range of requirements, and therefore is a useful extension to a variety of contexts:.

Home Offices: Supports multiple devices for remote work setups.

Living Rooms: Powers gaming consoles, smart TVs, and chargers and decrease clutter.

Kitchens and Workshops: Provides appliances and tools with energy in a neat and organized way respectively.

Travel and Shared Spaces: Compact and portable, ideal for dorms, RVs, and hotels.

Commitment to Innovation



That this launch reflects the commitment of the company to provide products that meet contemporary lifestyles whilst maintaining product safety and user experience is emphasized. The emphasis on quality and innovation has made the company a respected role model of the power solutions market.

About TESSAN



TESSAN is a global authority over power management solutions providing novel products that combine state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly designs. Committed to safety, sustainability, and quality, TESSAN continues to redefine power connectivity for today’s consumers.

For more information, visit https: /tessan.com or follow TESSAN on social media to stay updated with new products and innovation.

