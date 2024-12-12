Report highlights results and long-term trends

Calgary, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has published the 2023 Alberta Energy Industry Water Use Performance Report, an annual publication showing how water is allocated and used by the energy industry.

“Industry’s improvements in water use reflect our shared commitment to responsible and efficient resource development,” said Laurie Pushor, President and CEO of the AER. “Water is one of our most valuable resources, and while innovation and technological advancements to reduce its use continue to be a priority, this report highlights the significant progress the industry has made over time.”

The report shows that the energy sector used about 22% of its 2023 water allocation. Of the water used for oil, gas, and bitumen extraction, 82% was recycled water. Of the remaining water used, 17% was nonsaline (i.e., fresh water) and 1% alternative water.

The report covers energy sector water use for four extraction types — oil sands mining, in situ operations, enhanced oil recovery, and hydraulic fracturing and now includes 11 years of data across these types. Expanding the data analysis helps Albertans understand long-term industry water use trends in the province and helps energy companies understand their water use and plan for the future.

The best metric to understand industry water performance is water use intensity. Water use intensity is the amount of nonsaline water required to produce one barrel of oil equivalent. The lower the water use intensity, the better the performance. Since 2013, the energy industry has decreased nonsaline water use intensity by 19%.

The report falls under the Alberta Energy Regulator’s Industry Performance Program , which strives to hold companies accountable for their decisions and actions, improve their performance, and share more information with Albertans.

