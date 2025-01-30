Canon Claims #1 Spot in Multiple Camera and Lens Categories EOS R6 Mark II was the top selling full-frame camera in the U.S. in 2024

Melville, NY, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions is proud to announce that the EOS R6 Mark II was the top selling full-frame camera in the U.S. in 2024* and Canon has solidified the number one spot in multiple categories for cameras and lenses in the U.S. This includes:

#1 in Interchangeable Lens Cameras*

#1 in Mirrorless Cameras*

#1 in Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras*

In addition to the above, Canon is also number one in full-frame cameras, lenses and mirrorless lenses*. Since the introduction of the EOS R system, Canon has continued its development of innovative products with cameras such as the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II and lenses including the RF24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM. For the professional photographer on the sidelines of world-class sporting events, to portrait or wedding photographers looking to capture a moment of a lifetime and the family photographer who is documenting the hustle and bustle of everyday life – Canon cameras and lenses are a strong addition to the gear bags of any visual storyteller looking for high-quality images and video.

“Customers are Canon’s greatest strength, and we strive to exceed their expectations – with hard work, quality products and innovation front and center, we’ve reached number one within the industry in the U.S.,” said Hiroto Kato, vice president, Business Planning & Strategy. “At the core of Canon is our employees who have helped to achieve this great success while empowering our visual storytellers.”

To learn more about Canon’s EOS R system visit: www.usa.canon.com/cameras/eos-r-system and to explore the world of Canon RF lenses, visit: www.usa.canon.com/pro/rf-lens-world

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

*Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Detachable Lens and Lenses, Filters, Adaptors, and Caps Subcategories, Digital Lens Type(s): Digital SLR, Mirrorless Detachable Lens, Sensor Size: Full Frame, Lens Mount Type: Any, Imaging Accessory Type(s): Prime Lens, Zoom Lens, and Mirrorless Detachable Lens, Unit Sales by Brand, 12 Months Ending December 2024.

