Diane Coia-Ramsay infuses her historical romance books with a blend of complex character development, quirkiness, and happy endings, creating true pieces of escapism.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diane Coia-Ramsay joined the historical romance realm more than four years ago, enriching its traditional formulas with a powerful blend of humor, spontaneity, and prolific, multi-dimensional characters. Since taking up authorship, she has written 11 books, including the Loving Leopold trilogy, the award-winning Bernadette Barrymore, and her recent release, An Improbable Alliance. Through stories that tug on heartstrings, awaken joy, and teleport readers into opulent Victorian mansions and elegant gardens, Diane writes more than books; she creates portals to other dimensions.

Diane Coia-Ramsay

Growing up in the United Kingdom, she spent her formative years surrounded by charming cobbled streets and dark, gothic architecture, quickly developing a love for history. She nurtured that passion by immersing herself in Victorian and Edwardian romance, back then not realizing that, one day, she would be the one writing them. Now an insurance brokerage owner by day and steamy historical romance novelist by night, Diane encapsulates her lifelong infatuation with the past on paper, enriching her narratives with a quirky personality and humor.

Her first authorship venture was sparked by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Diane would spend a lot of time admiring art, constantly looking at drawings and photos of people—people she would then build a story around, providing them with a background and unique personality traits. This simple act built the foundation for Loving Leopold, the first of the trilogy’s books.

This literary breakthrough invites readers to 19th-century London where 19-year-old Parisienne Amalie Bouchard is forced to move in with her relatives after her parents’ tragic death. An heiress to substantial fortune Amalie will control once she turns 21, she views herself as a modern woman, her dreams centered on career and self-growth, not on marriage. When her aunt throws a lavish dinner party, Amalie meets Leopold Blakeley, a handsome and wealthy bachelor who might have just sparked something within her.

For Diane, this story is personal. After losing her father at the age of seven, Diane’s mother moved her family back to Scotland. “It was almost like the magic of childhood ended at that moment,” the author reminisces. “Loving Leopold was a chance to rewrite that narrative and recreate a world of wonders for Amalie.” With that same affinity, Diane crafted supporting characters, designing a universe as enchanting as it is authentic.

It was that character complexity, emanating raw emotions and a spectrum of human feelings, that helped Diane garner almost a cult following—a community of bookworms and romance lovers wanting Amalie’s story to live on. Encouraged by her fans, Diane has since launched Loving Leopold: Amore Encour and Loving Leopold: Amour Toujours, followed by eight other literary works. Most recently, Diane has released An Improbable Alliance, Caroline DeBeck’s journey from New York’s Upper East Side to rural Vermont, filled with unexpected twists and turns, serendipitous encounters, and getting exactly what—or who—she desires.

Diane’s novel interpretation of Victorian romance and her focus on strong independent female characters have resonated with contemporary audiences, earning her a myriad of accolades like the American Fiction Awards 2024 Finalist Award, the Firebird Book Award, and the 2024 London Book Festival Award. What’s next? Well, that’s the question Diane has been asking herself since childhood, wondering what happens after characters get their happily ever after. She promises to keep fulfilling that curiosity in the future, with more multi-dimensional, non-linear books currently underworks.

“I want people to read my books at bedtime, looking forward to unveiling the next part of the story. These aren’t narratives about love; they’re tales about life, with ups and downs, mistakes, sex, genuine reactions, and a heartbeat of their own,” reflects Diane. “They’re eccentric, just as I am, and that’s the point. Especially working with insurance brokers, I know how easy it is to take things too seriously. I want to inspire spontaneity and encourage readers to shake things up, do something out of the ordinary, and embrace all that life throws their way.”

